WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca police are looking for help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen since Monday.
Anna Daniels, 41, was last seen at 2:48 p.m. leaving Taki’s on Court Street in downtown Buffalo. No one has been able to reach her by phone since then.
“Family members say it is extremely unlike Anna to disappear and not be in contact like this,” West Seneca police wrote on Facebook.
Daniels is approximately 5-foot-9 and has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights. When she was last seen, Daniels was wearing black yoga pants, a black t-shirt with “Taki’s” on the front, a long, dark green bubble jacket and tall, black, leather side-zip boots.
The license plate of the red Mitsubishi SUV she was driving read “JJB1211.”
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call (716) 558-3155 or (716) 674-2280.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.