WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in West Seneca say a man’s name on the back of his hoodie gave him away as a suspect in the theft of three Shark vacuums.

West Seneca police declared on social media that the town’s “first crime of 2024 has been solved” in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning. More specifically, they said a man stole the three vacuums from a Big Lots store before fleeing the scene.

“After some exhaustive police work including witness interviews, fingerprints, DNA samples, and facial recognition software we have identified a suspect,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “Just kidding his actual name was literally on the back of his hoodie and we identified him in about 8 seconds and filed charges.”

The suspect’s name and the charges against him were not revealed by police.