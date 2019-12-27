West Seneca police officer accused of having sexual encounter with woman while on duty

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca police officer has been charged with official misconduct.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, Derek Vasquez, 35, had a sexual encounter with a woman while on duty this past January.

Prosecutors say she was a victim of a domestic violence incident. Vasquez had filed a domestic incident report on her behalf in the weeks prior.

On the day of the alleged incident, prosecutors say Vasquez presented himself at the home of the woman with no purpose other than a sexual encounter. He was not there on an official call.

A no-contact order of protection has been issued on her behalf.

Vasquez, who will return to court on January 24, was released on his own recognizance. If convicted, he could spend up to a year in jail.