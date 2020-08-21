West Seneca Police officer resigns during investigation into Planned Parenthood incident

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The West Seneca Police officer being investigated for their response to a call at the Planned Parenthood at 240 Center Road has resigned.

Police tell News 4 this comes before the completion of the investigation into last Friday’s call.

In a statement released this afternoon, police say the portion of the investigation undertaken did reveal the officer’s response was well outside the scope of training and expectations of conduct of the department’s officers.

“The West Seneca Police Department strives to serve all members of the public equally and impartially, with the highest ethical and professional standards. It appears that we missed the mark in this particular case,” Chief Daniel Denz said.

The release goes on to say the West Seneca Police Department is working to rebuild its relationship with Planned Parenthood and restore confidence in the department moving forward.

