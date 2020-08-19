Planned Parenthood: West Seneca police officer suspended following incident at health center

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca police officer has been suspended following an incident at a Planned Parenthood facility, the organization says.

This past Friday, Planned Parent of Central and Western New York’s West Seneca Health Center says a man came there and demanded to speak with his partner. He believed his partner was being treated there.

Planned Parenthood says his behavior became a threat to patients and staff, so he was asked to leave.

After leaving, they say he tried to re-enter the health center and kicked the door several times.

Planned Parenthood called 911 and an officer responded, taking note of a Black Lives Matter sign in the window. After asking if it belonged to staff, Planned Parenthood says the officer berated them for supporting the movement.

He then left, refusing to respond to the call, Planned Parenthood says.

“Planned Parenthood stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter because the movement

demands change and strives to dismantle systemic racism. We know that systemic racism

permeates every American institution — the criminal justice system, health care, housing, and more. The foundation of this country was built on systemic racism and the free labor of enslaved Black people. PPCWNY will continue to demand accountability, justice and an end to the inequity that continues to define every moment of life for Black America,” Planned Parenthood said in a statement.

The organization has been in communication with the West Seneca Police Department, and they say the officer has been suspended pending an investigation.

