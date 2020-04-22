West Seneca Police Officers create care package for man sleeping in bushes

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–West Seneca Police shared a story of four patrolmen on their Facebook Tuesday.

“These four patrolmen were adamant that we didn’t post this, but we are going to share it anyways,” that’s how police started their post.

Those officers did a welfare check for a man sleeping in the bushes on Orchard Park Road.

According to police, the four patrolmen from Platoon A went home and grabbed various items to create a care package for the man who was sleeping there to keep warm.

Officers gave him clothes, food, toiletries, new sneakers, and boots. Police say the man was genuinely grateful.

“We can all use a little help sometimes, and this is the kind of thing the world needs more of right now,” West Seneca Police said.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.