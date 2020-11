WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tree and power lines are down at 970 Center Road, as well as power outages in the surrounding area, according to West Seneca Police.

Also heard from a friend who is a cop that the traffic signals are out along Union Rd at Center Rd/Rt 400, plus trees are randomly falling down on cars so probably just stay home and watch the game — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) November 15, 2020

Police tell News 4 Center Road will be closed for a while.

Officials ask drivers to use an alternate route.

Police report traffic signals are out along Union Road at Center Road and Route 400.