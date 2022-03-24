WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca Police are searching for missing 13-year-old Matthew Colvern.

Colvern ran away Wednesday from French Lea Road, according to WSPD.

He was last seen in the Blasdell and Hamburg area, wearing a black hoody and sweatshirt, riding a black Mongoose bicycle with orange lettering. He was spotted but ran away again when police and family approached him.

Colvern is 6′ tall and weighs 155lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Seneca Police at (716) 674-2280 or 911.