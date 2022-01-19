West Seneca Police searching for missing 53-year-old man

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca Police are searching for missing 53-year-old Milton Monnin.

Monnin stands at 5’11” tall and weighs 230 pounds. He’s described as a white man with brown hair, brown eyes, a long goatee and could be walking with a cane, according to a WSPD Facebook post.

Police said he’s believed to be on foot and wearing sunglasses with a dark Columbia jacket.

He was last seen Tuesday afternoon near Transit Road, south of Seneca Creek Road.

The 53-year-old has schizophrenia and a traumatic brain injury, he could be in need of medical help.

If you’ve seen Milton Monnin or have information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call West Seneca Police at (716) 674-2280.