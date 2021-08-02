West Seneca police working to rescue dog from under house

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, West Seneca police officers responded to a report of a dog that became trapped under a house on Clinton Street.
“We’ve sent our two best dog whisperers,” the police department tweeted.
According to police, the dog, whose name is Buttercup, managed to get underneath the home’s foundation.
“Digging a hole has been determined to be the only way out,” they said in an update.
The last update was posted shortly after 11:50 a.m. Police are believed to still be working on rescuing the dog.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.