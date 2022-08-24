WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca schools are preparing their soon-to-be kindergarteners for a smooth transition into the classroom.

The district welcomed families and students to the West Seneca soccer complex on Wednesday ahead of their first day.

This is the first year of the district’s ‘On My Way to K’ program. The activities ranged from face painting and games, to lessons about school safety and resources available to parents. The idea was to get both students and parents engaged in early education.

“We pulled people together from all corners of the district as well as some other private organizations too that helped promote early literacy and kids getting connected with schools, daycare, things like that so for me it’s just exciting this many people coming together in support of public education, helping welcome kids into their academic careers,” said Matthew Bystrak, the West Seneca Superintendent.

The class of 2035 will begin their academic careers on September 6. Bystrak says he encourages all families to become a part of their child’s education.