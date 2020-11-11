West Seneca students celebrate veterans in video created by art teacher

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Veterans Day, some western New Yorkers are looking to give back.

A West Seneca elementary school has a special ‘thank you’ for our local heroes. Even with school completely remote, Northwood Elementary students found a way to come together and honor our veterans.

80 students in grades K-5 are part of the video above. It was put together by their art teacher.

Many students created crafts with supply kits provided by the school to thank veterans. Tissue paper heart banners and flowers can be seen.

Some sent in a photo of a veteran or a photo of them with someone in their life who is a veteran.

“Some went to the gravesites of veterans they had in their families,” teacher Katie Esposito said. “Some had flags that they were given.”

School officials say it’s important for kids to understand why they have this day off.