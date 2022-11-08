WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fourth-grade class within the West Seneca Central School District helped lead efforts to collect more than 1,000 pounds of Halloween candy to be sent overseas.
The project, which took place this past week, is called “Treats for Troops.” The class of teacher Taryn Nicosia created signs to let others at West Elementary School know about the drive “and a buzz was created during the school’s morning newscasts,” the school district said.
With a total of 1,018 pounds of candy donated, the sweets will be collected by Blue Star Mothers during West Seneca CSD’s Veterans Day luncheon on Thursday. After this, it will be sent overseas for service members to enjoy during the holidays.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.