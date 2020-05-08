West Seneca to hold virtual graduations at Transit Drive-In

1  of  3
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–West Seneca Central School District will hold virtual graduation ceremonies.

The graduation for West Seneca East and West High Schools will be live-streamed at the Transit Drive-In for students and their families to safely share the experience together, the district says.

West Seneca East’s graduation is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8 at 9 p.m., and West’s graduation is scheduled for Monday, July 13 at 9 p.m.

The district says this is dependent on the drive-in’s ability to open.

District officials also say the virtual ceremonies will be available on the district’s website to view.

