WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca is looking to claim a few pieces of land, but the property owners have a problem with the potential process.

The town is considering accessing sewer lines through eminent domain at three addresses — two on Creekward Drive and another on Seneca Street. It’s for the purpose of lining the existing sanitary sewer mains, rehabilitating manholes and improving the facilities other ways, too, according to the agenda for the town board’s Wednesday evening meeting.

Eminent domain isn’t the preferred option though, according to Town Supervisor Gary Dickson. Ralph Lorigo, the attorney representing the plaintiffs in the matter, agrees.

“There are other alternatives rather than taking this by eminent domain,” Lorigo said. “That’s taking property and it could have been done at a lesser expense.”

A public hearing was held Monday night. The West Seneca Town Board is scheduled to meet again on September 11.