West Seneca West High School honors vets for 31st Annual Veterans Day Commemoration Celebration

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Today, for one hour of reverence and respect between 7 AM and 8 AM, students from West Seneca West Senior High School acknowledged the immeasurable sacrifice of our country’s military during their 31st Annual Veterans Day Commemoration Celebration.

This year’s service was notably different than last year’s which took place at the height of the pandemic. However, assistant principal Dana McManus recognizes the importance of never missing a celebration.

McManus says, what the district really wants is for all of Western New York to know that veterans are not only valued, they’re also respected and appreciated.