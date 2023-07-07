WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A recent Rite Aid shopper could be more than five grand richer after picking up a winning lottery ticket from a store in West Seneca.

The $5,164 top prize ticket for Thursday evening’s Take 5 drawing was sold at the Rite Aid at 798 Harlem Road. It was one of seven top-prize tickets bought around the state for that evening’s drawing.

Here are the winning numbers: 03-06-09-12-14.

Winning tickets may be claimed within one year of when they’re drawn.