WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A recent Rite Aid shopper could be more than five grand richer after picking up a winning lottery ticket from a store in West Seneca.
The $5,164 top prize ticket for Thursday evening’s Take 5 drawing was sold at the Rite Aid at 798 Harlem Road. It was one of seven top-prize tickets bought around the state for that evening’s drawing.
Here are the winning numbers: 03-06-09-12-14.
Winning tickets may be claimed within one year of when they’re drawn.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.