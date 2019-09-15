Woman dead, driver arrested after fatal West Seneca crash

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police arrested a man and charged him with a DWI for his alleged involvement in a fatal crash Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Southwestern Boulevard.

Four people were involved in the one-car crash, two men and two women.

A female passenger, 38-year-old West Seneca resident Corrine Bennet, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say she died from blunt force trauma.

Three occupants were transported to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officers obtained a court order for the male driver to submit a blood test at ECMC after he initially refused and arrested him at the hospital.

The driver, Daniel Witczak, 33, was charged with DWI. Further charges against the Orchard Park man are pending.