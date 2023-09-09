WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 38-year-old woman is dead following an overnight motorcycle accident Saturday in West Seneca.

According to a Facebook post by the West Seneca Police Department, police responded to the scene, just before 1 a.m., of Route 400 North, between Union Road and the I90 for a reported accident. They say the accident involved a single motorcycle.

Upon arrival, police say a 38-year-old woman was located and died from injuries sustained during the accident. According to the post, the roadway was closed for several hours as police investigated the accident.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time and the accident remains under investigation.