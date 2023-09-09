WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 38-year-old woman is dead following an overnight motorcycle accident Saturday in West Seneca.
According to a Facebook post by the West Seneca Police Department, police responded to the scene, just before 1 a.m., of Route 400 North, between Union Road and the I90 for a reported accident. They say the accident involved a single motorcycle.
Upon arrival, police say a 38-year-old woman was located and died from injuries sustained during the accident. According to the post, the roadway was closed for several hours as police investigated the accident.
The victim’s name is not being released at this time and the accident remains under investigation.
Latest Posts
- Woman dead following fatal West Seneca motorcycle accident
- ‘Zip Tie Guy’: Jan. 6 rioter, and mom, get prison for roles in Capitol attack
- UB Bulls energized for home opener
- Miami Team Championship tickets on sale now; Fisher to perform
- 7-year-old finds 2.95-carat diamond at Arkansas Crater of Diamonds park
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.