WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Facebook post from the West Seneca Police Department, a tractor trailer is blocking several lanes of traffic on Interstate 90.

The post said both directions of traffic are experiencing long delays due to the incident.

“If you’re trying to drive on the I90 through our wonderful town it’s best to take literally any other route,” the post said.

This is a developing news story, News 4 will provide updates as they become available.