Youngstown man arrested for DWI after driving wrong way on I-90

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Police responded to a wrong-way vehicle on the I-90 in the Town of West Seneca.

Police tell News 4 a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. When Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver wouldn’t stop.

The vehicle finally stopped at the Lackawanna tolls after a three-mile pursuit.

According to officials, they found the driver of the Toyota, 73-year-old Michael Baker of Youngstown, to be intoxicated.

Baker refused to submit a BAC test after processing at the Buffalo station. As a result, police charged him with DWI, reckless endangerment, and unlawful fleeing a police officer in a vehicle.

He was released to a sober third party and given appearance tickets returnable to Town of West Seneca Court on January 15 at 5 p.m.