Western New York continues to have the highest COVID rates in the state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s latest wave of Coronavirus continues to get worse. And Western New York continues to have the highest rates in the entire state.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz says Erie County is setting records for the number of new cases every day. Poloncarz detailed the latest spread by zip code, which showed every corner of Erie County, from urban to suburban to rural, is affected.

“New cases per 100,000 people in the past 70 days: If you go through the whole list, it is very high,” Poloncarz said. “These are numbers we would have believed six months ago, eight months ago. We would have never believed our community could have numbers this bad. It’s bad.”

Across WNY, 529 people are battling COVID in local hospitals. To put that into perspective, at the height of the holiday wave last year, hospitalizations peaked at 548 patients.