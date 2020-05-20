Western New York could enter Phase Two as early as June 2 if numbers stay down

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–If all goes according to plan and Western New York manages to keep its numbers down, we could enter Phase Two of reopening as soon as June 2.

But Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that number depends on us maintaining proper social distancing guidelines.

He says he’s also keeping an eye on the regions that opened up before us like the Finger Lakes and Central New York area where he says they’re already seeing a spike in numbers.

Despite this, businesses in Phase Two should be preparing now to reopen. That includes making sure they have affirmed through the NYS guidelines they have a proper plan in place.

If they don’t and reopen, they could face repercussions.

Poloncarz says even if there is an incident that would normally be covered by a business’s insurance because the owner is violating an emergency order they will most likely not be covered.

Again, this all depends on our numbers moving forward. Poloncarz says he’s concerned about this weekend’s holiday.

