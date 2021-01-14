Westminster Economic Development Initiative raising money for Buffalo Business Blitz

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Business Blitz is continuing to help small, local businesses struggling by giving out a small business grant of up to $2,500.

Despite the name of the program, all Erie County businesses are eligible.

The Westminster Economic Development Initiative is administering the money. Executive Director Carolynn Welch joined spoke with News 4.

She said their fundraising goal is $500,000 which would allow them to award grants to 200 businesses.

“Small businesses have been particularly hit hard in having to close and restructure their business and we really want to see the small businesses continue to survive as we go through this experience” Carolynn Welch, Executive Director, The Westminster Economic Development Initiative

Businesses can apply right now on the WEDI Buffalo Business Blitz website.