BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not every day that the Vice President of the United States comes to western New York, but she’s scheduled to arrive on Wednesday. Kamala Harris is expected to speak on the Inflation Reduction Act.

Here are some of the things people are saying:

“We are deeply honored to host Vice President Kamala Harris at the University at Buffalo and have the opportunity to showcase the impactful ways that we are harnessing UB’s tripartite mission of research, education and engagement to mitigate the detrimental effects of climate change by developing innovative solutions for a sustainable world. From our disciplinary and multidisciplinary scholarship on materials sciences, water systems, greenhouse gases, glacial ice sheets and food systems, to our vanguard academic degree programs in fields including sustainability leadership and materials design, to the significant progress we have made toward achieving carbon neutrality on campus by 2030, UB is a nationally and internationally recognized and ranked higher education leader in sustainability research and practice. As Vice President Harris’ visit to UB coincides with the beginning of our academic year, it will surely generate a great deal of positive energy during an already-exciting time on campus. We look forward to hearing from the vice president about the Inflation Reduction Act’s measures to combat the climate crisis and improve American energy security, just as we look forward to supporting the administration’s ambitious climate action goals by continuing to channel our disciplinary expertise into one of the most critical challenges of our time.” UNIVERSITY AT BUFFALO PRESIDENT SATISH TRIPATHI



“One [visit] was steeped in tragedy. I think this is steeped in opportunity because from that tragedy we are all trying to do better. We are trying to make this city more inclusive, more equitable. Buffalo is a place that was a center of manufacturing for nearly 100 years. Steel manufacturing, chemical manufacturing.” Congressman Brian Higgins (D)

“To have that type of economic upturn and boon in this area will help this area of our community tremendously. Blight would be removed, homeownership would increase and that’s what’s needed in our community right now.” Buffalo NAACP President Rev. Mark Blue

“They understand that this is kind of like middle America. What happens here is exactly what happens elsewhere. We have the largest city of Buffalo. We have suburban areas. We have rural areas. You can see what’s going on across the country by just sort of looking at the snapshot of what’s happening here.” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

