BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — What were the most popular books, e-books and audio books at libraries across Erie County this year?

Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries announced Thursday the most popular among its 37 libraries and mobile services in 2023, looking over the borrowing habits of over 400,000 library cardholders across the county.

Below, you can see the most requested and checked-out books, along with the most downloaded e-books and audio books.

Most requested (all formats)

“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus

“It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

“Demon Copperhead: A Novel” by Barbara Kingsolver

Adult fiction (e-books)

“Verity” by Colleen Hoover

“It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover

Adult fiction (audio books)

“Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros

“The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese

Adult fiction

“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus

“A World of Curiosity” by Louise Penny

Adult non-fiction (all formats)

“Spare” by Prince Harry

“I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy

“The Woman In Me” by Britney Spears

Young adult/teen (all formats)

“A Court of Thorns and Roses” and “A Court of Mist” by Sarah J. Maas

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” and “It’s Not Summer Without You” by Jenny Han

Children’s (all formats)

“The Deep End” and “Big Shot” (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series) by Jeff Kinney

“Brawl of the Wild” and “Unleashed” (“Dog Man” series) by Dav Pilkey

“Minecraft Essential Handbook” by Stephanie Milton

“Pokémon Visual Companion” by Simcha Whitehill

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” by J.K. Rowling

“The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien

For more information on the public library system in Erie County, click here.