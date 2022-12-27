BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many cars have been brought to various locations across western New York after being abandoned.
Click/tap the links to see where you can pick up your car after the storm if it was towed.
- Amherst
- Cheektowaga
- Erie County (vehicles towed specifically by county)
