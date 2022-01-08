Where Erie County residents can obtain free COVID test kits this week

(WIVB) — Erie County passed out COVID test kits to be distributed amongst area residents this past week. Some will also be distributing KN95 masks. Distribution is on a first come, first served basis and will occur until the designated time or until supplies run out. Supplies are limited to residents of the city or suburb they are being distributed in.

Niagara County held its kit distributions on Saturday.

Residents of Erie County cities and suburbs can obtain kits at the following locations and times:

Amherst — Jan. 9, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Harlem Road Community Center

4255 Harlem Rd.

Cheektowaga — Jan. 10, 12 – 4 p.m.

Cheektowaga Town Park (Greenleaf Lane entrance)

2600 Harlem Rd.

Evans

Town Hall entrance — Jan. 9, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

8787 Erie Rd.

AND

LEB Fire Hall — Jan. 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (masks only)

9483 Lake Shore Rd.

Tonawanda (city) — Jan. 13, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tonawanda High School

600 Fletcher St.

Tonawanda (town) — Jan. 9, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Youth, Parks and Recreation office (near entrance to Lincoln Park)

299 Decatur Rd.

This list will be updated as more distributions are announced. To report a distribution, local officials can email newsroom@wivb.com.