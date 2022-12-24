BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those looking for shelter from the storm have options in different parts of western New York.

  • Lackawanna Senior Center (230 Martin Rd.)
  • Lackawanna fire stations
    • 55 Ridge Rd.
    • 1630 Abbott Rd.
    • 2990 South Park Ave.
  • Hoover Elementary & Middle schools, Town of Tonawanda
    • Enter through door #20
  • Silver Creek High School (1 Dickinson St.)
    • For people evacuated from Hanford Bay or Sunset Bay

The blizzard warning remains in effect for Genesee, Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties until Sunday at 7 a.m. South of those areas, a winter storm warning is in effect for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties until Monday at 1 a.m.

For a full list of weather alerts and updates, click or tap here.

