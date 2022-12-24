BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those looking for shelter from the storm have options in different parts of western New York.

Lackawanna Senior Center (230 Martin Rd.)

Lackawanna fire stations 55 Ridge Rd. 1630 Abbott Rd. 2990 South Park Ave.

Hoover Elementary & Middle schools, Town of Tonawanda Enter through door #20

Silver Creek High School (1 Dickinson St.) For people evacuated from Hanford Bay or Sunset Bay



The blizzard warning remains in effect for Genesee, Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties until Sunday at 7 a.m. South of those areas, a winter storm warning is in effect for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties until Monday at 1 a.m.

