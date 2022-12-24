BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those looking for shelter from the storm have options in different parts of western New York.
- Lackawanna Senior Center (230 Martin Rd.)
- Lackawanna fire stations
- 55 Ridge Rd.
- 1630 Abbott Rd.
- 2990 South Park Ave.
- Hoover Elementary & Middle schools, Town of Tonawanda
- Enter through door #20
- Silver Creek High School (1 Dickinson St.)
- For people evacuated from Hanford Bay or Sunset Bay
The blizzard warning remains in effect for Genesee, Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties until Sunday at 7 a.m. South of those areas, a winter storm warning is in effect for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties until Monday at 1 a.m.
For a full list of weather alerts and updates, click or tap here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.