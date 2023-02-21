BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ash Wednesday is this week, and many Christians are marking the occasion by visiting local houses of worship for ashes.

Here are some of the places you can go around Western New York:

All Saints Church (127 Chadduck Ave., Buffalo) 8:30 a.m., 4 p.m. (no mass at 4 p.m.)

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (435 Amherst St., Buffalo) 6 p.m.

Blessed Sacrament (1050 Delaware Ave., Buffalo) Starting at 7 a.m.

Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church (85 Dakota St., Buffalo) 6 p.m.

St. Joseph Cathedral (50 Franklin St., Buffalo) 12:10 p.m.

St. John the Baptist R.C. Church (1085 Englewood Ave., Buffalo) 8 a.m., Noon, 7 p.m.

St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church (1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo) 8 a.m.

St. Mark’s (401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo) 8:15 a.m.

St. Martin of Tours (1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo) 2-4 p.m.

St. Rose of Lima (500 Parker Ave.) Noon

Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica (767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna) 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 3 p.m. (no mass at 3 p.m.), 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Parish (150 Broad St., Tonawanda) 8:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 7 p.m.

