(In the video above, Buffalo DPW Commissioner Nate Marton shared an update on road treatment in the city, as of 7:30 a.m.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For many, it’s a dangerous day to attempt travel. Icy conditions are causing problems on roadways, and a number of closures have already been reported.

The closures are due to utility repairs, a disabled vehicle and a crash. NITTEC is reporting the following:

For app users who may be experiencing difficulty seeing the list, tap here.

Route 16 (Warren Avenue to East Avenue in West Seneca) due to emergency utility repair.

Route 16 (E. Center Road to Seneca Street in West Seneca) due to a crash.

I-90 WB ramp to Galleria Drive due to emergency utility repair.

Walden Avenue ramp to I-90 WB due to emergency utility repair.

