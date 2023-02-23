(In the video above, Buffalo DPW Commissioner Nate Marton shared an update on road treatment in the city, as of 7:30 a.m.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For many, it’s a dangerous day to attempt travel. Icy conditions are causing problems on roadways, and a number of closures have already been reported.

The closures are due to utility repairs, a disabled vehicle and a crash. NITTEC is reporting the following:

  • Route 16 (Warren Avenue to East Avenue in West Seneca) due to emergency utility repair.
  • Route 16 (E. Center Road to Seneca Street in West Seneca) due to a crash.
  • I-90 WB ramp to Galleria Drive due to emergency utility repair.
  • Walden Avenue ramp to I-90 WB due to emergency utility repair.

