(In the video above, Buffalo DPW Commissioner Nate Marton shared an update on road treatment in the city, as of 7:30 a.m.)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For many, it’s a dangerous day to attempt travel. Icy conditions are causing problems on roadways, and a number of closures have already been reported.
The closures are due to utility repairs, a disabled vehicle and a crash. NITTEC is reporting the following:
For app users who may be experiencing difficulty seeing the list, tap here.
- Route 16 (Warren Avenue to East Avenue in West Seneca) due to emergency utility repair.
- Route 16 (E. Center Road to Seneca Street in West Seneca) due to a crash.
- I-90 WB ramp to Galleria Drive due to emergency utility repair.
- Walden Avenue ramp to I-90 WB due to emergency utility repair.
WEATHER | Get the latest 4Warn Forecast here.
CLOSINGS | See all business and school closures and delays here.
OUTAGES | Find the latest updates on power outages here.
FLYING? | Airlines seeing delays, cancellations to and from Buffalo
Latest Posts
- Outages are impacting traffic signals in Erie County
- Rare blizzard warning for parts of California as brutal winter storm sweeps the US
- DC’s Thursday high is forecast at 80, but NY’s is 49: Here’s why
- What to expect in the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war
- How the Russia-Ukraine war has changed cyberspace
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.