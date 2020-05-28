While many may worry about a typical doctor visit, physicians encourage people to still show up amid pandemic

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–While many may be worried to go to the doctor for a typical visit right now, physicians are encouraging people to still show up.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says these appointments are critical to ensuring everyone is healthy.

Dr. Burstein says physicians she has spoken with recently – especially pediatricians – are reporting patients they typically see around this time of year aren’t returning.

The CDC even recently published data showing that across the US in March and April, there were 2.5 fewer doses of vaccines administered to children compared to last year.

She says doctors are attributing this to people’s fear amid the ongoing pandemic – but Burstein says there’s nothing to be worried about, that healthcare offices know how to keep people safe – especially since pediatric well visits are key for development.

“We know that there are a lot of immunizations that need to be delivered in that short window of time and that developmental screens are critical during those early years,” Burstein said.

And this doesn’t just apply to pediatric care – Burstein says it’s critical adults still go to their well visits and get screenings done if needed.

She made a point to say that health issues or risks don’t just go away because of a pandemic.