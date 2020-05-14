1  of  2
Coronavirus
Although some regions are ready to reopen, the problem is not gone Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Return to Racing: First live sporting event in months kicks off in the Carolinas this Sunday News 4 at 6
Closings
There are currently 282 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus

Class of 2020

Open 4 Business

Help 4 WNY

While some summer sports seasons are already canceled, others are holding out hope

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The grass is growing, but the softball diamonds are still empty.

One municipality has already canceled its season, but softball players are still holding out hope.

For the past two months even the training has been all virtual at Softball Central on Broadway in Buffalo.

In a normal season about 600 girls would come through this facility to train for the short softball season but this year the big question is when or if they even hit the field.

The Village of Hamburg just cancelled the house T- Ball, baseball and softball season and other towns are still deciding.

The Town of Amherst is expecting to get Erie County Health Department approval to open its Youth Summer Camp June 29.

By removing the ice from a rink at the Northtown Center, the camp can easily give kids as much space as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss