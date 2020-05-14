While some summer sports seasons are already canceled, others are holding out hope

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The grass is growing, but the softball diamonds are still empty.

One municipality has already canceled its season, but softball players are still holding out hope.

For the past two months even the training has been all virtual at Softball Central on Broadway in Buffalo.

In a normal season about 600 girls would come through this facility to train for the short softball season but this year the big question is when or if they even hit the field.

The Village of Hamburg just cancelled the house T- Ball, baseball and softball season and other towns are still deciding.

The Town of Amherst is expecting to get Erie County Health Department approval to open its Youth Summer Camp June 29.

By removing the ice from a rink at the Northtown Center, the camp can easily give kids as much space as possible.