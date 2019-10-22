Wife of Erie County Sheriff’s deputy appears in court on prostitution charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The wife of an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy appeared in City Court for a pre-trial conference related to prostitution charges.

Police in Lancaster arrested Melissa Waliczek in August.

A few weeks later, her husband, Deputy Wallace Waliczek, was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution.

He has since been suspended without pay.

Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force are leading this investigation.

Melissa is scheduled to be back in court next Tuesday.