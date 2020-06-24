Will Bills fans be able to watch the team play this year?

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s a question on the minds of all sports fans, when are we going to be able to watch our favorite teams play?

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says it’s tough to say when Bills fans will be able to watch the team play again inside New Era Field, especially with gatherings limited to 25 people.

Because of that, she says although the NFL is making recommendations on what local governments can do in order to pack stadiums once again, it will still be up to state guidance on how to proceed with professional sports.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz also weighed in on this topic, he says he assumes the state will issue a blanket order when it comes to both minor and major league sports.

Poloncarz says the county is already looking into standards when it comes to creating an executive order like that but they are waiting to first hear from the state.

The county executive says he is looking toward how things are in Europe right now with professional soccer where teams are playing without fans in attendance.