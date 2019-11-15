1  of  2
Williamsville man charged in fatal Springville accident

Erie County

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says a Williamsville man has been charged for killing a pedestrian at the Springville Auction.

87-year-old Frank Cartonia was arraigned Friday in Springville Village Court on a count of second-degree reckless endangerment.

Cartonia is accused of recklessly driving his vehicle in the parking area of the Springville Auction, causing the death of an unsuspecting victim, according to officials.

He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on January 17, 2020, at 9 a.m.

Cartonia faces a maximum of a year in jail.

