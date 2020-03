WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were hospitalized early Friday morning after a fire broke out in a Williamsville bedroom.

Firefighters responded to Ericson Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. Although one person had to be taken to a hospital by paramedics, the other went there on their own.

Damage to the building is estimated at $225,000 after most of the fire was contained to the bedroom.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.