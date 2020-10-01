2 more cases of COVID-19 found in Williamsville CSD

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two more cases of COVID-19 have been found in the Williamsville Central School District.

Families and staff in the district were notified of the new cases on Thursday after the district was notified by health officials on Wednesday.

The two cases, which were found in Dodge Elementary School and Williamsville North High School, are not related to one another. Each person had last been on school property on September 25.

Another case within the school district was announced earlier this week.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.