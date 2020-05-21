2020 Old Home Days canceled

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials in Williamsville are canceling the 2020 Old Home Days due to the pandemic.

“We examined many different aspects as to how we could hold our annual event but came back to the same premise that the safety of our customers, volunteers, vendors, and organization members is imperative,” a spokesperson told News 4.

Plans explored to keep the public safe included renting portable hand washing units, buying vast quantities of hand sanitizer, and having the amusement ride vendor sanitize the rides after each us.

Officials also looked into developing relationships with vendors that could provide face masks, and options into safe social distancing.

“Though we felt that these plans may be helpful, our area is just beginning to open up economically, and more time needs to pass to determine how safe and healthy our community is,” officials said.

Tentative dates for the 2021 Old Home Days are July 13-16.

