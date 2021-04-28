71-year-old piece of locomotive history pulls into Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 71-year-old piece of locomotive history has pulled into Williamsville on Wednesday. The WNY Railway Historical Society lifted in this diesel locomotive.

It was donated by Greenidge Generation in Dresden.

The 115-ton locomotive will now be on display for anyone to enjoy at the society’s Lehigh Valley Depot on South Long Street.

It will be restored to its original colors to bring a special piece of history, back to life.

WNY Railway Historical Society Vice President Marty Visciano said, “The attraction to the museum also relates to Western New York in its history of the railway. Buffalo was one of the largest rail systems at the turn of the 1800s. So now we’re part of that history.”

You can check out the exhibit at the Williamsville Lehigh Depot on Sundays from 1 p.m.to 4 p.m.