A Purr-fect Fit Animal Rescue hosts 4th annual ‘Kitten Shower’

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — With Spring in full swing, kitten season is here. That means local rescue shelters are getting inundated with stay and abandoned kittens or pregnant cats which can be tough financially on non-profits.

A Purr-fect Fit Animal Rescue & Adoption Center is bringing awareness to this time of year with its 4th annual Kitten Shower. Think of a baby shower, but for kittens.

The volunteers who are fostering at home, all brought their kittens in Saturday for people with pre-approved adoption applications to come to see which kitten they’re taking home.

Shelter Manager Chris Wiehe says it’s community support and donations that allow a Purr-fect to take care of these cats’ medical needs and so much more.

“Everybody here works for the love of the animals, and nobody is paid for any of this stuff. So the more support we can get, the more animals we can take in,” said Shelter Manager Chris Wiehe.

A Purr-fect Fit also wants to remind people to be responsible pet owners.

They say cats and dogs are not disposable and spaying and neutering is the best way to help animal shelters with the burden of kitten season.