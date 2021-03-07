‘A Purr-fect Fit’ hosting virtual raffle to benefit animal rescue and adoption

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Similar to many non-profits that have suffered during the pandemic, a local animal rescue can’t hold its biggest fundraiser of the year this month, but volunteers are trying to create the most popular parts of their gala.

A Purr-fect Fit Animal Rescue and Adoption Center is a no-kill shelter in Williamsville that cares for cats and fosters dogs.

The annual gala normally features a huge basket raffle. But, this year, volunteers are replicating that online.

The money raised is essential to helping the shelter pay for spay and neuter, medications, surgery and rent.

“Every dollar that we get in for donations goes directly to our animals, so the cats, dogs, and kittens in our care. And we are actually getting pretty close to kitten season starting, which means we are going to see the influx of abandoned, orphaned kittens, kittens with their moms.” Chelsea Latta , “A Purr-fect Fit” board member

The online raffle benefiting A Purr-fect Fit is online now and features over 80 baskets.

You can buy tickets by clicking here.