WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The American Association of University Women (AAUW) is hosting its 66th annual scholarship book sale June 1-5 in Williamsville.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit local scholarships and interest-free college loans, as well as community programs.

The sale will take place at 480 Evans St., the former BAC for Women. It was canceled the past two years due to COVID concerns, but books were still collected in that time and are still being sorted.

They anticipate over 150,000 books, DVDs, CDs, games and puzzles will be available, most costing between $.50 and $1, though collectibles and new books will be priced higher.

Admission on opening day will be $25 from 9 to 11 a.m., and will drop to $15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then to $10 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. From June 2-4, admission will be $1 all day long. On June 5, admission will be free and a bag of books will cost $5.

The AAUW hopes to raise $60,000 for scholarships, loans, programs and fellowships.

“The AAUW Book Sale is a long-standing tradition in the community,” book sale leader Betty Preble said. “Other than the two COVID years, we’ve held these events every year since 1954.”

She also added how the sale helps out the local community in a number of ways.

“They serve the community in two ways,” she said. “Educational assistance for students either living in or attending school in Western New York and a way for families who could not otherwise afford them to have good books in their homes.”

