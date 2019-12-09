Basketball card worth more than $100,000 pulled at local card shop

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dave & Adam’s Card World says a basketball card worth more than $100,000 was pulled out of a pack of cards at their Williamsville store last Wednesday.

The card is a Zion Williamson ‘Panini Prizm Black’ rookie. Dave & Adam’s says they’ve seen similar cards in the marketplace, including a Williamson card numbered out of ten listed for $25,000, and another out of five listed for $45,000.

CEO Adam Martin shared his excitement for the customer saying, “He was thrilled with his good fortune. We couldn’t be happier for him.”

While Williamson hasn’t played an NBA game for the New Orleans Pelicans yet do to injury, Dave & Adam’s says that hasn’t stopped the hype for his cards in the hobby.