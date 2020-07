WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Today is a day to celebrate all things Buffalo!

It’s July 16th or 716 Day, a local holiday representing the Queen City’s area code and filled with Buffalo pride.

People gathered at the BFLO Store to celebrate in a special way today.

Buffalo Bills players Harrison Phillips and Dion Dawkins were there to meet with people and say hello.

This is the first year the Bills and the BFLO Store partnered up for 716 Day.