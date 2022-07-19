WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new BFLO Store, which will serve as the retailer’s flagship location, is closed until all contractor work is finished.
It’s expected that the store, which is located at the Transitown Plaza, will reopen later this week. Previously, the store was located at the front of the Eastern Hills Mall.
Their other locations at the Walden Galleria, McKinley Mall and Canalside remain open at this time. The online store is open, too.
Latest Posts
- Buffalo Common Council votes in favor of new district map
- Chautauqua County in need of foster parents, informational session slated for July 28
- UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles
- Nikki Haley hints at 2024 White House bid: ‘Sometimes it takes a woman’
- Paul blasts McConnell for ‘secret deal’ with White House
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.