Blocher Homes workers and residents looking for answers on future plans for the facility

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Residents and workers at a Williamsville nursing home want answers tonight.

Dozens came together to protest the possible sale of Blocher Homes to People Inc.

Residents and workers say they’re being left in dark about future plans for the facility.

The CEO of Blocher Homes says in a statement that they have shared and will continue to share information with staff, residents, and families.

He says the decision on this project will need local and state approval. That won’t happen until next spring.