WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The celebration of Buffalo Restaurant Week begins Monday.

Numerous restaurants in the area are offering special deals, but for this week only.

Visit Buffalo Niagara has a useful tool to help potential diners find restaurants based on their location, cuisine type and whether or not they are minority-owned.

On Monday morning, News 4’s Hope Winter went to This Little Pig in Williamsville to see what they’re offering. You can see what they shared with us in the video above.

Buffalo Restaurant Week goes through April 23.

