WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Police say a Canada goose gosling was born on the roof of the Kaleida Health building on Flint Road.

According to officers, the gosling was found on the ground injured.

An Animal Control Officer took the gosling to the SPCA.

[AMHERST POLICE, NY] — This Canada goose gosling was born on the roof of Kaleida Heath on Flint Road was found on ground injured. Animal Control Officer Griffin took him to the SPCA. #AmherstAnimalControl pic.twitter.com/u2jOoxj6AO — AMHERST POLICE 🚔😷 (@amherstpoliceny) April 27, 2020

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.