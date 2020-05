WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A popular Italian restaurant in Western New York is getting back to business.

Chef’s On The Go in Williamsville announced it’s reopening.

It temporarily shut down last month.

The restaurant on Sheridan Drive has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

Chefs On The Go will only be able to fulfill drive-thru and curbside pick up.

And to order, they created a new app to make the process easier.

They will be open Monday through Saturday from 3 until 8 p.m.